WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,034. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55.

