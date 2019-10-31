Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

W stock traded down $18.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,471,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.54. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $37,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $184,097.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,991 in the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

