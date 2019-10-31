Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WTS stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 222,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,234. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

