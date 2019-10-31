Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) & W. R. Berkley (NASDAQ:WRB) Head to Head Comparison

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Watford and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 3 1 0 2.25 W. R. Berkley 2 4 1 0 1.86

Watford currently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $64.23, indicating a potential downside of 8.53%. Given Watford’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford N/A N/A N/A W. R. Berkley 8.82% 10.75% 2.42%

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Watford does not pay a dividend. W. R. Berkley pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Watford and W. R. Berkley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $575.23 million 1.06 -$34.88 million N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $7.69 billion 1.67 $640.75 million $2.67 26.30

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Watford.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Watford on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products, as well as coverages for technology, ambulatory surgery centers, chiropractors, and concierge physicians; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; pollution liability and coverages to contractors, consultants, and owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime-related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

