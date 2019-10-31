Waters (NYSE:WAT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $210.45. 115,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,752. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. Waters’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,971,000 after purchasing an additional 130,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 252.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 457,218 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 472,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

