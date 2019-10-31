Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.83

Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and traded as high as $22.12. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 310,908 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of A$22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Final dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other news, insider Robert Westphal 10,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL)

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

