Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Parnassus Investments CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,946,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.39% of Walt Disney worth $905,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,709. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

