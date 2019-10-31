Waitr (WTRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. On average, analysts expect Waitr to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRH shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark set a $5.00 target price on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other Waitr news, President Joseph Stough acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,094,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,050. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

