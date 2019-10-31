W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

NYSE GRA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, VP William C. Dockman bought 1,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.21 per share, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,721.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 bought 198,096 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.42 per share, with a total value of $12,563,248.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 494,970 shares of company stock valued at $31,771,304 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 551.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth $168,858,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 380.1% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

