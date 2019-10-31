W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 618,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

NYSE WRB opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.82%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

