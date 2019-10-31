W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $125.18. 152,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

