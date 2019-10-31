W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Has $513,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after purchasing an additional 548,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 468,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $11,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 290,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,881. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

