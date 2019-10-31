W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,697 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 94,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,953. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

