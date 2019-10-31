W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.24 and a 12-month high of $160.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,611.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock worth $4,133,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday. CL King started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.