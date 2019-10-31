W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,065 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,936 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 67.8% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 214,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. 12,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,461. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,567.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

