W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.63.

Boston Beer stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,047. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $230.93 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,853,455. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.