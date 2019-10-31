Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.96). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.08% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,087 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 190,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,375. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $567.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

