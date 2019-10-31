Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $6.75.
About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund
