Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

