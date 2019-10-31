VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VOC stock remained flat at $$4.89 during trading on Tuesday. 87,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.84.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 93.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

