Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $355.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

