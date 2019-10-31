Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 900 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 42.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,165. The firm has a market cap of $876.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

German American Bancorp. Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

