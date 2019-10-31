Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETH traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,618. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $28,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

