Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 13,700 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,010,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,828.0% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 220,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 208,945 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 40.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 113.2% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

GLUU traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,701. The stock has a market cap of $869.47 million, a PE ratio of -73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $8.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $247,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

