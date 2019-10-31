Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 202,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Agilysys by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,932. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

