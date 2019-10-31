Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 308.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,957,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vipshop by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,045 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $27,902,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $19,125,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 317,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,281. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.72 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

