Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VKTX. ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $497.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

