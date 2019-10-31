Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $199.46 and last traded at $199.28, with a volume of 1194500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.89.

The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $853,103.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,796.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,743.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $33,913,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,781,000 after purchasing an additional 296,068 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 383,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.80.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

