Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.53.

VRTX traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,051. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.80. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $199.46. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,743.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $408,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $33,913,303. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

