Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

VZ stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.46. 5,513,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,324,618. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.