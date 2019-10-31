Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Veracyte worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $395,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $442,663.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,348.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,431 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

