Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

NBO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,305. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

