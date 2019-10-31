Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sanofi by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,602,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,104,000 after purchasing an additional 800,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,037,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 728,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 376,410 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,868,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,897,000 after purchasing an additional 367,961 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

SNY traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.09. 112,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

