Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 744 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Account Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.49. 3,933,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,694. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

