Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Vectrus news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.71. 11,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,922. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $538.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. Analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

