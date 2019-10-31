Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have weighed in on VEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.
In other Vectrus news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VEC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.71. 11,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,922. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $538.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. Analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.
