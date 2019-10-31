Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems updated its Q4 guidance to (0.013-0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.