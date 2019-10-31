Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.23. 199,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,041. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19.

