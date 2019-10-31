Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) by 94.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,450,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pier 1 Imports were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pier 1 Imports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

PIR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 5,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,425. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.80. Pier 1 Imports Inc has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($23.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($15.88) by ($7.37). The business had revenue of $304.59 million for the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 714.34% and a negative net margin of 20.87%.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

