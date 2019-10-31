Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.04% of Town Sports International worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 34.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 618,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 120.4% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp bought 395,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $663,811.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 216,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $328,724.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,549.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 696,549 shares of company stock worth $1,153,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 1,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

CLUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Town Sports International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

