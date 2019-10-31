Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 9,843 Shares of Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 204.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Primeenergy Resources were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNRG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

PNRG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.96. The company has a market cap of $315.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $184.20.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

