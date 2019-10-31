Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Cohbar worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:CWBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Cohbar Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

CohBar, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

