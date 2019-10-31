Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 16,782 Shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 10,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The stock has a market cap of $148.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

