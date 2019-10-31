VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 2.10% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GRNB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.



