VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.46

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and traded as high as $39.60. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 3,303 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

Get VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Gaming ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S-Network Global Gaming Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified-capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the global gaming industry.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.