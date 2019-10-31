Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $110,205,000 after acquiring an additional 474,951 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19,302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 376,973 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,623,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average of $189.45. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

