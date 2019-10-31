Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,274 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.62. 2,052,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,510. The company has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

