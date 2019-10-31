Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $6.73 Million in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.11. 253,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,662. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.