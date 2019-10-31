Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $86.67. 7,216,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,837. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

