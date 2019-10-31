ValuEngine Upgrades VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to “Hold”

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 10,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,261. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

