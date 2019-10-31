ValuEngine Upgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to “Sell”

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Shares of RELX stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
