ValuEngine Upgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to “Sell”

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 59.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 156.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Relx by 750.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 108.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 27.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

