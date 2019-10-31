ValuEngine Lowers Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. GMP Securities cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 5,325,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,868. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 48.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Iamgold’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter acquired 180,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,335.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Iamgold by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 144,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Iamgold by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Iamgold by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,851,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 717,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Iamgold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.